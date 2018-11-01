Morrisons: Hastings supermarket celebrates completion of massive improvement plan

Morrisons new look supermarket in Queens Road is back with a bang after months of refurbishment and improvements to the store.

Photographer Sid Saunders was there to capture the grand re-opening this morning (November 1).

SUS-180111-144755001

SEE ALSO: Couple steal charity box from St Leonards shop.

Staff dressed as superheroes and Dom’s Foodbank founder Dominic Warren was on hand to help with the opening.

Morrisons is a supporter of the Foodbank charity which helps to feed homeless and needy people in the area.

The store remaine open during the long re-fit and customers can now enjoy a wider variety of products and services at the vastly improved supermarket.

See also: Return to Beast from the East conditions as experts predict freezing winter