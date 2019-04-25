Police are appealing for information relating to this criminal damage in Hastings.
Hastings Police – who tweeted 12 images of graffiti in the town – reminded offenders of the potential prison sentence for such damage.
The force said: “Do you know who is responsible for this criminal damage in Hastings?
“If you deface property with graffiti you can be charged with wilful damage which could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.
“If anyone knows who is responsible please call us on 101.”
