Police are appealing for information relating to this criminal damage in Hastings.

Hastings Police – who tweeted 12 images of graffiti in the town – reminded offenders of the potential prison sentence for such damage.

The force said: “Do you know who is responsible for this criminal damage in Hastings?

“If you deface property with graffiti you can be charged with wilful damage which could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

“If anyone knows who is responsible please call us on 101.”

