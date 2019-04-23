Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

A police helicopter and several police units were called to an incident at a St Leonards holiday park on Saturday night (April 20).
Police said two men were arrested when police were called to a fight at the Combe Haven holiday park at St Leonards.
Police said they were called shortly before 10.30pm by the park’s security team who were experiencing problems dealing with a group.
Related stories:
Major police incident at Hastings holiday park
A police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man from Loughton, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of affray and later released under investigation.
“A 27-year-old man from Luton, who was arrested on suspicion of affray and being drunk and disorderly in a public place was released without charge.”
See more:
Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit
Major police incident at Hastings holiday park
Motorcyclist dies in collision near Rye