St Leonards schoolboy airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 13-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car in St Leonards, police have confirmed.

The boy – who police said was on his way to school – was walking north in Chapel Park Road with a friend at 10.45am on Tuesday (April 23) when he was in collision with a dark blue vehicle described as ‘Ford Mondeo-sized’.

Police said a 13-year-old was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car in St Leonards

The car did not stop and the boy returned home, police said.

Police said he was taken to the Conquest Hospital in Hastings where he was diagnosed with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was then airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are trying to trace the car and its driver and want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about the vehicle involved.

Please email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Alton.

