Nine young people involved in ‘physical altercation’ in Bexhill

Police are appealing for witnesses after an altercation involving a group of young people and other members of the public broke out in Bexhill.

Police said they were called to the Ninfield Road area of Bexhill at around 3pm on Tuesday (February 19).

Officers were responding to a report of a verbal and physical altercation involving a group of around nine young people and members of the public, a police spokesman confirmed.

Minor injuries were reported, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting 916 of 29/02.

