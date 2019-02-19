Two sections of A21 in Hastings to close for roadworks

Two sections of the A21 will be closed for carriageway resurfacing from next week, East Sussex Highways has confirmed.

The A21 Sedlescombe Road North has been closed for overnight work since February 14 which is set to continue until next Thursday (February 28).

On Monday (February 25), carriageway resurfacing is set to begin on the A21 London Road.

East Sussex Highways said the A21 Sedlescombe Road North will be closed to through traffic between 7pm and 6am from Junction Road to Old Harrow Road.

The road will reopen outside of these hours.

Access to businesses including Sainsbury’s and McDonald’s will be maintained from the north end of the closure.

From Monday, the A21 London Road will be closed between Battle Road, outside the Asda superstore, and Bohemia Road for seven nights for carriageway resurfacing.

The work begins with the road closed to through traffic from 8pm to 6am every weekday night, and is due to finish on the morning of Wednesday, March 6.

Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place to allow vehicles in and out of the superstore car park.

Councillor Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “This is one of the busiest roads in Hastings, which carries very heavy traffic every day.

“The daily pounding it receives takes its toll on the road, which is why we now need to resurface the carriageway, providing a smoother, safer surface for motorists.

“While we do need to close the road to ensure the safety of our workers and the public, carrying out the work overnight will allow us to keep any traffic disruption to a minimum.

“We’d ask residents to bear with us while we carry out these essential works.”

While the road will be completely closed to through traffic, crews will allow access to residents where possible, but this may be subject to delays, according to East Sussex Highways. A signed diversion route will be in place.

