Hastings recruitment campaign to bring 200 jobs to town

A large-scale recruitment campaign to employ 200 people in Hastings has been launched by the Department for Work and Pensions.

The department said it is looking for people who are customer focused, with the right skills, commitment and capability to deliver an exceptional public service.

The announcement was made as the department released its latest employment statistics for December 2018.

The statistics revealed 2,875 people in the town were claiming Universal Credit, up by 403 from the year before.

A total of 338 people aged between the ages of 18 and 24 were claiming Universal Credit, according to the figures, up 92 in a year.

However, the Department for Work and Pensions said the increases were likely down to the rollout of Universal Credit and its broader span of claimants who are required to look for work than under Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Announcing its large-scale recruitment campaign, the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We are looking for people who are customer focused, with the right skills, commitment and capability to deliver an exceptional service.

“As an Administrative Officer, you will be at the heart of the Government’s welfare reform agenda.

“If you have a genuine dedication and passion to help people, you will find great satisfaction in working with us.

“For more details and the application process, search ‘Civil Service Jobs’ online, or contact your local jobcentre.”

Hastings Jobcentre Plus will be holding a Youth Confident Event at a local venue for all of our 16 to 24-year-old customers.

This is a free event where employers who have current vacancies along with partners/providers will offer support to get young people back into work.

Speak to your Work Coach, or contact your local jobcentre, for more information.

In the South East, the employment level is at 4.6 million, according to the Department for Work and Pensions, up 71,000 on the quarter and up 408,000 since 2010.

The employment rate of 78.7 per cent in the South East is higher than the national average of 75.8 per cent, statistics have shown.

The South East’s unemployment rate of 3.1 per cent has also been shown to be below the UK national average of 4 per cent.

