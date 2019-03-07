Man ‘behaving in threatening manner’ arrested in Hastings town centre

A 21-year-old was arrested in Hastings on suspicion of burglary, affray and possessing a knife, according to police.

Police said at 10.20pm on Wednesday (March 6) officers were called to a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner in Robertson Street, Hastings.

A police spokesman said officers searched the area and a 21-year-old man was arrested in nearby Cambridge Road on suspicion of burglary, affray, and possessing a knife.

He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries, police added.

