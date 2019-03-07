Teenager arrested in Hastings for ‘carrying bladed article’

A 16-year-old was arrested in Hastings for carrying a bladed article, police confirmed.

Officers from the Hastings crime prevention team said a young man was stopped on Wednesday (March 6) after being spotted acting in a suspicious manner.

Confirming the incident on Twitter, Hastings Police said: “A 16-year-old male was later arrested for carrying a bladed article.”

Police said he has now been released on conditional bail.

Police added: “A 16 year old male is on conditional bail until April 3 for being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“This is so we can investigate the matter fully and a decision can be made by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Picture supplied by Hastings Police

“He will be bail checked daily by officers.”

