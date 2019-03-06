Detectives searching for Hastings man Jack Emery

Detectives are searching for a man they want to interview after doors and walls were damaged at a flat in St Leonards.

A police spokesman said it is alleged Jack Emery, 32, from Hastings, caused the damage in February.

Emery, who is white, 5ft 11in, with brown hair and brown eyes, visits the local area but is also believed to have been in Maidstone recently, police added.

Anyone who sees him or hears of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1433 of 15/02.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

