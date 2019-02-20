Heartless thieves steal thousands from elderly Hastings couple

Police in Hastings are searching for ‘heartless thieves’ who stole cash and personal items from an elderly couple after pretending work needed doing on their roof, according to police.

At about 12.10pm on Tuesday, February 12, a man talked his way into their house in Sedlescombe Road North, saying that work needed doing urgently on the roof, to the sum of £2,000, police said.

The suspect then took the victim, a 75-year-old man, out to the back garden to look at the roof, during which time a second man entered the house and stole two safes containing £2000, four or five watches, a 24-carat gold coin, some old English money, a dash cam and three watches, police added.

Police said the suspects are believed to have left in a white van, believed to be a Peugeot Partner of similar, which was initially in Burry Road, though at one point it moved into Paynton Road before leaving the area.

Detective Constable Shaun Ryan said: “If any residents of Sedlescombe Road North, Burry Road, or Paynton Road, or nearby areas, have had calls of a similar nature, we ask them to contact us.

“I would also like local residents to check their CCTV, especially doorbell cameras, which may have caught best footage of the suspects or their vehicle at the relevant times.

“If you can help in anyway please contact us online (link added) or by calling us on 101, quoting serial 544 of 12/02. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“And please don’t forget, if in doubt keep them out. Don’t let anyone into your home unless you know exactly who they are and if you are happy with their reason for being there.”

