Hastings man wanted by police for failing to attend appointment on day he was released from prison

Police are searching for Hastings man Kyle Smith, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Smith, who also goes by the names of Connor Smith and Kyle Pascoe, is wanted for failing to attend a probation appointment the day he was released from prison – on August 16.

He had just served a six-month sentence for possession of an offensive weapon, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said the 28-year-old has links to Hastings and the Pimlico area of London.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 or, if you have any information about where he could be, you can report it online or call 101.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

READ MORE:

• Man convicted after blaming Hastings speeding offence on former tenant

• Man arrested after collision involving car and pedestrian in Hastings

• Man charged after number of people assaulted in Hastings pub