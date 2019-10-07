Man charged after number of people assaulted in Hastings pub

A man is due in court after being charged with assaulting a number of people in a Hastings pub.

Two men were knocked unconscious and another sustained leg injuries during the incident which happened at The Carlisle pub, in Carlisle Parade, Hastings, at 12.30am on Sunday (October 6).

Plant operator Alex Collingwood-Bell, 34, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, is due in court on Monday morning (October 7).

He has been charged with two counts of wounding, three of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two of assault by beating, police said.

Sussex Police said it has been made aware of CCTV footage of the incident being circulated on social media.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “The circulating of this footage could jeopardise criminal proceedings which are now active and we would ask people to refrain from doing so.”