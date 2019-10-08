Man arrested after collision involving car and pedestrian in Hastings

A man has been arrested after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Hastings last night (Monday, October 7).

Sussex Police were called to Old London Road just before 8.50pm following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of driving without a licence, driving under the influence of drugs and being the driver of a motor vehicle who failed to provide a name, address or insurance details. He has been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1307 of 07/10.