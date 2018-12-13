Date set for Hastings stabbing trial

Three men charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in Hastings will return to Lewes Crown Court next year for their trial, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

Tyler Jones, 25, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, Callum Willard, 18, of Harness Drive, Hastings, and Reece Lefevre, 19, of The Cheviots, Hastings, are due to appear on April 22, 2019, the CPS said.

However, the CPS said this is a ‘warned date’ meaning it could be moved if a fixed date trial does not proceed for any particular reason.

Jones, Willard and Lefevre were arrested at different locations in East Sussex on Monday, November 12, after a 33-year-old victim was attacked in Trinity Street in the early hours of Sunday, November 11.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but his condition was described as ‘improving’.

On November 14, the three arrested men were charged with grievous bodily harm.

They appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday (December 12) for a pre-trial preparatory hearing where a date for their trial was set, the CPS confirmed.

Related stories:

Hastings stabbing: Three men charged with GBH

Hastings stabbing: Three to appear in court charged with GBH