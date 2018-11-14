Hastings stabbing: Three men charged with GBH

Three men have been charged with committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) after a man was stabbed in Hastings in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 11).

The men were arrested at different locations in East Sussex on Monday (November 12) on suspicion of attempted murder after the 33-year-old victim was attacked in Trinity Street.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but his condition is now improving.

Tyler Jones, 25, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, Callum Willard, 18, of Harness Drive, Hastings, and Reece Lefevre, 19, of The Cheviots, Hastings, have all been charged with GBH and have been remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday November 14).