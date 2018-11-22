Hastings stabbing: Three to appear in court charged with GBH

Three people charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in Hastings are due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on December 12, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

Tyler Jones, 25, of Darvel Down, Netherfield, Callum Willard, 18, of Harness Drive, Hastings, and Reece Lefevre, 19, of The Cheviots, Hastings, were arrested on November 12 after a 33-year-old man was attacked in Trinity Street, Hastings, on November 11.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but his condition is improving, police said.

Jones, Willard and Lefevre were remanded to appear at Brighton Magistrates on November 14 before the date for their pre-trial hearing was set, the CPS said.

