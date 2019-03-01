Bexhill teenager charged with five counts of rape

A teenager from Bexhill has been charged with multiple counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed.

The CPS said Lewis Jackson, 19, of Filsham Drive, has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to all six charges when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (February 25), the court confirmed.

The CPS said he is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court for his trial on July 8.

