Hastings drink-driver was riding motorcycle ‘without protective headgear’

A man from Hastings has been disqualified from driving after being caught driving almost twice the drink-drive limit, according to police.

Billy-Joe Hatton, 27, unemployed, of Southdown Avenue, Hastings, was arrested in Quantock Gardens, Hastings, on December 10, police said.

Hatton was arrested as part of Sussex and Surrey Police's crackdown

He was charged with driving with 65mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance and riding a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear, according to police.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on February 18, police added, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Police said he was also ordered to pay a £280 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Hatton was among 240 motorists arrested in Sussex as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1, 2018, to January 1, 2019.

Of these, a total of 87 have so far been convicted. The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

A police spokesman said: “Details of people convicted as part of the campaign will be published on our website.

“If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following: a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”

See more:

Police called to Bexhill seafront after man walks into sea ‘fully-clothed’

Three men attack 39-year-old in St Leonards

Hastings Police search for stolen Land Rover