Hastings motorbike theft victims urged to report ‘as soon as possible’

Police have repeated a call for information concerning thefts or attempted thefts of motorbikes and mopeds in Hastings and St Leonards.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, who recovers their stolen property or who may have mobile phone images, dash-cam or CCTV footage regarding such crimes is urged to contact police immediately.

Police

Sergeant Jo Seabridge, of the Hastings and Rother prevention team, said: “It’s vital that we are told as soon as possible in order to give us the best chance of intervening.

“For instance, we’re keen to hear of any unusual or increased comings and goings at garages associated with motorcycles. And we’d like to know if anyone sees bikes being loaded or carried aboard vans and pick-up trucks in circumstances that may strike them as being out of the ordinary – perhaps late at night.”

Any information can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Jump. If a crime is in progress or appears imminent, dial 999 and ask for police.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advice on securing motorcycles can be found here.

See more:

Hastings lifeboatman and life-long resident John Scollay to be remembered at special celebration

Three men attack 39-year-old in St Leonards

Hastings Police search for stolen Land Rover