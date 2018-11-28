Crime: Rye Teenager who stole car keys from house admits to driving dangerously on Hastings road,

A teenager from Rye stole car keys and bank cards before going on a joyride through Hastings and Bexhill.

Jacob Stanley, 19, of Udimore Road, Rye, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 5 and indicated a plea of guilty to entering a property, in Udimore Road, Rye, on August 28 and stealing car keys and bank cards.

He also indicated pleas of guilty to driving a black Mazda dangerously on Combe Valley Way, St Leonards, on the same date, and driving the same vehicle at Elva Way, Bexhill, without insurance.

He indicated pleas of guilty to fraud, by dishonestly using a bank card at Tesco, Ashford, on August 28 and to unlawfully taking a vehicle, which was then damaged in accident at Rye on the same date.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

