Man jailed after destroying more than £5,000 worth of frozen food

A 45 year old man has been sentenced to 34 weeks in prison after damaging fridge and freezer food items, worth £5,116 at Co-op in Western Road, Bexhill.

Darren Freeman, 45, of no fixed address, was found guilty of the offence, which took place on April 7 last year, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 11.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of a lock-knife in Western Road, Bexhill on April 11.

He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by an earlier court for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was sentenced to a total of 34 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and the fact that it involved a further offence of a bladed article.