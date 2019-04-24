Coastguard search after ‘person climbs down Hastings harbour arm’

The Hastings Coastguard team carried out a search after reports a person had climbed down the end of the harbour arm.

The team was called to the scene on Monday evening (April 22) at the request of Sussex Police.

A spokesman for the coastguard said police had received a report from a member of the public, who had seen a person climb down the end of the Harbour arm, but had not seen him return on to the beach.

The coastguard and Bexhill critical response team carried out a search of the harbour arm, with RNLI Hastings’ inshore lifeboat searching the area from the water.

Nothing was found and the coastguard team was stood down and returned to the station.

See more:

St Leonards schoolboy airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Here’s why police were called to St Leonards holiday park

Woman arrested after Bexhill burglary ends with police pursuit