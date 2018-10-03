New micropub to open in Hastings

A new real ale micropub is set to open in Hastings, it was revealed this week.

The site, previously a disused shop on Queens Road, is being refitted by David Brumley, an auditor who has given up his career in the city to pursue his passion with his partner, Antonia Clarke.

The new venue will sell an ever-rotating range of real ales as well as craft beers from the UK and beyond.

David said: “We have wanted to open a micropub for several years and Queens Road in Hastings is the perfect location. I have completed the BIIAB Award in Beer & Cellar Quality as well as three of the four stages of the Beer Sommelier exams and now I have the chance to make it happen.

“We will offer beers that are not widely available at other venues in the area, as well as a wide range of bottled and canned craft beers.

“We hope it will become a meeting point for people to get together and chat over a pint.”

The pub’s name – Twelve Hundred Postcards – relates to the site’s former use as a sweet shop more than 100 years ago when the owner also secretly sold French postcards under the counter.

This illegal activity led to the premises being raided and the owner found guilty of corrupting the morals of the local community.

He was sentenced to three months of hard labour in jail and the twelve hundred postcards that sealed his fate were destroyed.

Initially, the business will operate solely on the ground floor but there are also plans to open the first floor to community groups, clubs and societies.

One unusual feature of the pub is that the cellar will be directly behind the bar and the ale will be served directly from the cask in the cellar.

“There are a few micropubs in the country that are set up this way, it means that the customers can see that the beer is being kept properly,” said David. “There will be a large viewing window so that customers can see into the cellar behind the bar.

“Real ale is unique. It is British beer, brewed by the best brewers in the world and it has to be kept and served with pride. This will be our focus at Twelve Hundred Postcards.”

The venue also plans to sell some classic European beers, as well as wines from Sussex and further afield, plus small batched gins.