MP Amber Rudd praises kind hearted staff as she pays a visit to St Michael’s Hospice

Local MP Amber Rudd was full of praise for St Michael’s Hospice and its staff when she paid a recent visit.

Amber met with Irene Dibben, Chairman, Karen Clarke, Chief Executive and the Leadership Team.

Senior Sister Jo Pinder, gave the MP a tour of the hospice.

During the visit, Amber was able see how the hospice supports their patients with high quality palliative care and discussed the bereavement support available to families across Hastings and Rother.

Amber commented: “I was delighted to meet with Karen and all of the kind hearted staff at St. Michael’s Hospice.

“The hospice creates an environment where patients and their families may feel relief at a difficult time.

“I can see how St. Michael’s Hospice is working collaboratively with others across Hastings and Rother to improve end of life care for individuals in our communities during their time of need.”

Karen Clarke, Chief Executive of St. Michael’s Hospice said: “It was a pleasure to meet Amber and to talk to her about our ambition to support more people and particularly those with illnesses other than cancer.

“Our focus is on enabling people to live well, despite having a life limiting illness, and we enjoyed sharing our future plans with Amber.”

The hospice provides holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.

It needs to raise more than £12,000 a day to continue its work. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com.

See also Amber praises Castledown School during visit by Minister.