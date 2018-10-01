Castledown Primary comes in for high praise during a Ministerial visit

MP Amber Rudd visited Ark Castledown Primary Academy with the Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb MP and Emily Williams, Head of Delivery for Hastings Opportunity Area.

It followed huge improvements in school standards, with their most recent provisional Key Stage Two results exceeding the national average.

Lorraine Clarke, Executive Principal at Ark Castledown Academy, gave Amber a tour of the school. During the visit, Amber and the Minister met with staff and pupils and observed several lessons.

Amber commented: “I was pleased to meet with Lorraine, Emily and all of the fantastic staff and pupils at Castledown Academy. The school has dedicated a great deal of time and effort towards achieving the best possible outcome for pupils and I am glad their hard work has paid off.

“I will continue to work closely with the Department for Education and our local schools to ensure the funding we receive, as one of the twelve Opportunity Areas, is used efficiently to give our young people the best opportunities to go as far as their talents will take them.”

Nick Gibb said: “Under the inspiring leadership of Lorraine Clarke, Castledown Primary has significantly improved the teaching of reading, arithmetic and writing. Their approach to the teaching of phonics and the staff’s clear focus on raising academic standards will ensure all pupils, regardless of their background, leave primary school as fluent readers prepared for the challenges of secondary school.”

