Hastings and Bexhill rugby players Stand Up To Cancer

Rugby players switched their sporting colour from blue to orange – in a bid to crush cancer and save lives.

Members of Hastings and Bexhill RFC are supporting Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which unites scientists, celebrities and communities around the UK.

Cancer Research UK Stand Up to Cancer campaign - Members of the Hastings Rugby Club junior team doing Haka-style poses before their match on Saturday 'To Stand Up To Cancer''They are supporting Ann Sandeman who has cancer and is a member of the rugby club. Photo by Liz Finlayson/Vervate SUS-180310-121255001

And in particular they are supporting Hastings mum-of-three Ann Sandeman who has been fighting cancer for 10 years. The team donned bright orange kit – the colour of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign – and adopted a Haka-style pose in a bid to raise awareness and encourage people to sign up for a free fundraising pack.

The club’s social secretary Peter Knight, said: “We’re channelling our energy into a scrum of a different kind – the fight against cancer.

“And we’re doing it for Ann. We’ve all known her and her family a long time and want to do anything we can to support her and others like her.

“We’re proud to show our support for Stand Up To Cancer by dressing up in orange and raising money.

“It’s a fun and easy way to get involved and help raise vital cash. We hope our fans will show their fighting spirit too and get behind this amazing cause.”

Ann, 47, said: “The club has always been great at helping me Stand Up To Cancer. I’m so grateful for that support and for the money they raise to help me and others. This campaign is all about getting new and more effective treatments to patients faster, which is what we all need.

“It would be great if people in Hastings, Bexhill and all over Sussex could get involved too.

“Beating cancer is something we can do together.”

A raffle and collection at the club’s match on Saturday raised £500 for Cancer Research UK.

Since it was launched in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised over £38 million to help turn breakthroughs in the lab into new tests and treatments for cancer patients.

Lynn Daly, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Sussex, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Peter, the team and all the club members for their colourful support for us and for Ann.

“We hope their transformation will inspire men, women and children get sponsored to wear orange or find their own fun way to help raise money.”

