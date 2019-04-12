Hastings town centre road partially reopens after brick fall

A town centre road has partially reopened after falling masonry forced it to close last week.

Station Road, the road that runs behind the town hall and which links Queens Road with Priory Meadow, was shut on Tuesday, April 2 on the advice of engineers because of a masonry fall from the Three store, the borough council said.

The incident was reported in the middle of the night SUS-190204-144844001

The road was blocked in the middle, meaning pedestrians could not walk from one end to the other, but businesses either side of the Three store remained open.

However, the closure was said to be impacting on their trade, and so efforts were made to reduce the size of the cordoned-off area, to allow people to walk the full length of Station Road.

A spokesman for the Hastings BID (Business Improvement District) said: “As many of you are aware, due to falling masonry on the Three building, the centre part of Station Road has been closed for over a week on the advice of building surveyors.

“We have been liaising closely with Three and the council to reopen the area as quickly as possible, as we are aware it has had an impact on business.

Debris was left on the floor after the masonry fell. SUS-190204-150222001

“This afternoon [Wednesday] we received an update from Three, and we are pleased to hear that contractors will be on site tomorrow [Thursday], and will hopefully reduce the cordoned-off area, creating a safe footpath.

“All being well, the affected businesses will see an increase in sales and footfall again, and Three will continue to work as quickly as they can to secure the building and fully reopen Station Road.”

