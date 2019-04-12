Dead pig and a syringe among items blocking stream in St Leonards

A dead pig and a syringe were among items found by a team clearing blockages in the Hollington Stream in St Leonards yesterday.

Environment Agency staff clearing natural vegetation from the stream discovered the dead pig and syringe 200m downstream of the screen on Stonehouse Drive, according to a tweet by operations manager John O'Flynn.

The Hollington Stream runs from Silverhill in Hastings through Hollington Wood towards the sea at Bulverhythe.

