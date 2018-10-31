Discount store to open branch in Hastings town centre

A national high street chain has announced its intentions to open in Hastings town centre.

Discount health and beauty store Savers will be opening a branch in the town later this year.

The store will be at 7-8 Queens Road, next door to Queens Arcade.

A spokesman for Savers Health & Beauty said the new store is due to open in early December, although an exact date has not yet been set.

Savers Health & Beauty is a discount chain of more than 340 stores based in the UK, retailing a variety of health, beauty, household goods, medicines, and fragrances.

Read more:

PICTURES: Hastings pumpkin hunt helps sick children

Hastings owners reunited with stolen motorbikes

New partnership to help people get back into work