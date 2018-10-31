Halloween: Hastings Pumpkin Hunt helps sick children

More than 140 children enjoyed some Halloween fun when they took part in the Demelza Hospice Care for Children Pumpkin Hunt event in Hastings Old Town.

Youngsters dressed up in spooky outfits for the event, with costumes including witches, wizards, zombies, vampires and monsters.

Pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073658001

There were four pumpkin hunts in the town setting off at three different times during the afternoon, starting at Butler Gap.

Senior Community Fundraising Manager Nicola Irvine said: “We were delighted that we had so many children and families come along despite the drizzle. We had some fantastic costumes with families making a real effort and having lots of fun in the process.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all who supported the event including our sponsors Specsavers Hastings and Bexhill and Koenders Wealth Management.”

Pumpkins were on display with various retailers and at local landmarks and children were required to hunt for them around their local town while picking up treats from shops and businesses along the way. Those taking part were given Pumpkin Passports to get stamped and were given treats at stops along the route.

Pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073729001

The best Halloween costume won a prize.

The event raised funds for the charity which provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, so they can enjoy their time together as a family, for as long as they have.

Jane Barlow, from Demelza, said: “As more children live longer with their conditions, there’s increasingly urgent need to support them and their families.

“As a charity, we’re almost entirely dependent on the generosity of our supporters to provide the funds that keep our services going. Please help us make sure every family and child can depend on us when they need us most.”

Pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073759001

Visit www.demelza.org.uk.

Pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073809001

Pumpkin hunt in aid of Demelza. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-181029-073638001