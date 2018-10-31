Hastings owners reunited with stolen motorbikes

Two owners have been reunited with their motorbikes this week after they were stolen from Hastings.

Hastings Police officers recovered the two stolen motorbikes while out on patrol in the town on Tuesday (October 30).

On Twitter, Hastings Police said: “Two stolen motorbikes located and recovered today from the Broomsgrove estate in Hastings and the owners informed.”

