Hastings Pier owner submits application for five retail units

The owner of Hastings Pier has applied for permission to erect five new retail units on the iconic site.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar has submitted a planning application to Hastings Borough Council.

In the application, the units are described as ‘log cabins’ with glass windows and doors along with timber frames which will, in effect, be sheds.

The application has been described as ‘part-retrospective’ meaning at least one of the sheds has already been erected on the pier.

The applications were submitted to the council on October 15.

Mr Gulzar said: “We have to continue to make the open deck area of the pier more appealing.

“That is why we want permission for these five temporary units to be set up on the pier.

“We are asking for permission for five years and I firmly believe that they will enhance the offering to people.”

Earlier this month, Mr Gulzar said he and his team were looking at ways to make the pier successful 12 months a year.

He added: “We have to provide more reasons for locals and tourists alike to come onto Hastings Pier.

“These units will do just that and will compliment what my team has already done to make better use of the open decked area.

“It’s not rocket science that the pier needs to bring in more revenue, that was obvious long before I purchased it.

“I trust Hastings Borough Council will look favourably on my applications.

“Everything that I want to do is for the benefit of the town and its people.

“I am working hard seven days a week on the pier looking in any way I can to boost it and make it more appealing.

“Winter is coming and the weather will be getting worse but we still want people to come onto Hastings Pier.

“I’m confident they will.”

