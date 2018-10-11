All you need to know ahead of Hastings Week finale

The annual finale of Hastings Week will be taking place this weekend with the return of the town’s bonfire celebrations.

Organised by the Hastings Bonfire Society, the torchlit procession, bonfire and fireworks are set for Saturday evening (October 13).

Hastings Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper

Heather Leech, chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society said: “Hastings Bonfire is growing every year and with an estimated 50 societies and drum groups taking part in 2018’s procession, we’re proud to run one of the biggest bonfire procession in Sussex.

“The society is run entirely by volunteers who work tirelessly year-round to fundraise and put on the spectacular event. If you see one of our programme sellers or collectors, please show your support for the event to help us to continue in future years and support local charities.”

The society has advised the public the town centre and Old Town will be crowded and noisy as they expect a large crowd similar to previous years.

Persons of a nervous disposition are advised against attending the event and pets should be left at home, the organisers said.

For the safety of everyone attending, organisers have asked that nobody picks up any discarded torches and always follow the instructions of marshals, security and the emergency services.

Road closures will be in place from 6pm in preparation for the procession which is starting from the White Rock Hotel at 7:15pm. The bonfire, effigy and fireworks will be lit from 9pm.

It is not just all bonfires and fireworks this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the English Heritage’s biggest event of the year – the Battle of Hastings re-enactment – takes place.

Thousands of visitors will attend the Battle Abbey and Battlefield to witness more than 600 soldiers clash in a remake of what was the most famous battle in history.

Re-enactors will bring the atmosphere and tension of the 1066 conquest to life as King Harold and his Saxon army take on Duke William and his Norman soldiers in a fight for the English throne.

People will be able to visit the Norman and Saxon encampments to learn about their daily lives.

Superb displays range from medieval music to falconry and demonstrations of awe-inspiring cavalier horsemanship. It takes place from 10am-5pm on Saturday (October 13) and Sunday (October 14).

Adult tickets are £18.30, children £11, discounts for members.

Book tickets at www.english-heritage.org.uk.

Related stories:

Hastings Week saw colourful opening ceremony in the Town Centre

Hastings Week – what you can see this week