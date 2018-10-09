Hastings Week – what you can see this week

Hastings Week got off to a great start at the weekend with a wide variety of events.

The week-long celebration takes place to mark the 952nd anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

Hastings Week 2018: Classic Car Show. Photo by Alan Roberts. SUS-180810-071749001

Following an opening ceremony in Queens Square on Saturday morning, people enjoyed bright sunny weather on Sunday for a Classic Car Show, which saw the Stade packed out with people.

The town was buzzing and people were able to hitch a ride on historic Hastings trolleybus Happy Harold or join the 1066 Walk, which started and finished at Grosvenor Gardens.

The highlight of the week is the spectacular torch-lit parade and huge fire on the beach for the Hastings Bonfire celebrations on Saturday, October 13 but there are still lots of events to enjoy before then, including live music, open days, guided walks and talks.

Hastings week sees the 66th national Town Criers Competition taking place at Priory meadow on Saturday, October 13 at 11am.

People can witness the arrival of the new Hastings Lifeboat at noon on the same day and the annual Sprat and Winkle Run will see vintage commercial vehicles arriving at the Stade Open Space from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 13.

Saturday will also see the Second Hastings Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Show taking place on The Stade from 10am - 2.30pm.

Programmes from the week are available from the tourist information centre at Muriel Matters House, on the seafront, and Hastings History House.

