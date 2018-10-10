Hastings Week saw colourful opening ceremony in the Town Centre

Hastings Week got off to a good start with a colourful opening ceremony in Queen’s Square on Saturday.
A parade of standards, carried by former service personnel, cadets and youth groups made its way from the Town Hall.
Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden announced the opening of Hastings Week, followed by the Chair of Hastings Week Nigel Hogben making a speech.
The Hastings Week flag was raised and the national anthem sung.
Entertainment for the opening ceremony was provided by the Tornado Twirl-Stars and the Hastings Carnival Court also put in an appearance.
This weekend sees Hastings Week coming to an exciting close when the Hastings Bonfire celebrations take place on Saturday evening.
The seafront and Old Town will be transformed into a sea of fire as hundreds of Bonfire Society members take part in a torchlit procession before a huge bonfire is lit on the beach at Pelham Place and a spectacular firework display lights up the sky.
Earlier in the day is the National Town Criers competition, which takes place at Priory Meadow at 11am.
Saturday also see a display of classic and vintage motorcycles on the Stade Open Space from 10am - 2.30pm. Also taking place is the Tenth Sprat and Winkle Run, which sees more than 70 vintage commercial vehicles arriving in town. There is a Jazz Breakfast on Saturday 13 at St Mary in the Castle at 11am with Mike Hatchard.
For full details of the bonfire celebrations and times visit www.hbbs.info.
