Abandoned cats in need of loving new homes for Christmas says Hastings sanctuary

Cat lovers are invited to join the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings for their Christmas Fair on Sunday 2 December from 11am until 2pm.

This free event is full of festive fun for the whole family and visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre, who are looking for a happy Christmas in a new home.

There will be a variety of stalls with gifts for pets and humans, festive handmade decorations, Christmas cards, tombola, festive food and children will also get to meet the man himself, Father Christmas.

Raffle tickets will also be available for the charity’s Grand Christmas Raffle. First prize is a Luxury Hamper which is worth over £250.

Other prizes include a £100 Harrods voucher, wine tasting and tour voucher at Carr Taylor Vineyard, Bollinger Champagne and much more.

Myra Grove, Centre manager from Bluebell Ridge, said: “We are really looking forward to our Christmas Fair and we would love for you to join us. “Christmas is our busiest time of year and our centre will be full of abused, abandoned and stray cats, despite the fact this should be a happy time of year.

“All proceeds raised from this event will help us to care for rescue cats over the Christmas period.

“Also, during the winter months, our heating bill is much higher keeping the cats nice and warm, so we greatly need your support this time of year.”

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA, which is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded.

Each year the Branch has to raise over £150,000 to keep the centre open

The Christmas Fair will be taking place at the Bluebell Ridge Centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings. This event will be held outside, so please wrap up warm.

Each year the centre helps to rescue and rehome over 200 animals throughout the Hastings and Rother area.

The bluebell Ridge centre is run by six trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers.

Fore more information on Bluebell Ridge, and to see some of the cats who need loving new homes this Christmas visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

