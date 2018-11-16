Meeting Father Christmas in his Hastings Grotto: Everything you need to know

This year Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has announced some exciting changes to their Christmas experience to include a fabulous new grotto where children can meet father Christmas and lots of festive performances to entertain the little ones.

Christmas 2018 will see, for the first time, children meeting Santa in a large double fronted log cabin, which will be situated in Queens Square between November 22 and December 24.

These are the timing for the opening week of Santa’s Grotto: Thursday 22nd November 11am – 6pm; Friday 23rd Nov 11am – 5pm; Saturday 24th Nov 10am – 6pm; Sunday 25th Nov 10am – 4pm.

The grotto comes with its own performance area to entertain queuing visitors on busy days.

The festive performance area will host carol singers, energetic elves, balloon modellers and complimentary hot chocolates on various selected dates over the period that Santa is in town.

To make way for these changes the ice rink in Queens Square will not be returning. However, with carol singers, energetic elves and complimentary hot chocolates on selected key dates across the festive period, we are confident that the new experience is even more exciting.

Stacey Bell, Centre Manager, said: “We like to keep our events new and exciting, and so we wanted to provide a brand-new experience for our shoppers this Christmas.

“We have listened to feedback throughout the year and we are very excited to see our new plans come to life’

“The grotto is beautiful and is themed perfectly with snowy Christmas trees and white picket fences. It is the perfect setting to meet Santa and receive a free gift.

“We anticipate the experience to be extremely popular, and although booking isn’t essential, we recommend that you book your tickets online in advance to avoid waiting times and to guarantee a chance to meet Santa.” She added.

Tickets for the Grotto are £4 in November and £5 in December, per child.

Whilst Christmas shopping at Priory Meadow this year, you can also keep a look out for Random Acts of Kindness taking place over the festive period.

