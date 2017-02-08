Social media tip off helps find missing Hastings pensioner

A tip off to police on social media helped find a missing elderly man from Hastings today (Wednesday, February 8).

Allen Elliot disappeared from his home in Hoads Wood Road at around 9.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Police thought the 81-year-old could be in Brighton and a comment on a social media post appealing for information lead officers to a part of the city and located him safe and well shortly before 2pm.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.

Concern for missing Hastings pensioner

