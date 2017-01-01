Hastings and St. Leonards Observer

Baby unit wins award for cleanliness

Going wild in Hastings Wild men take over the Old Town

Amber Rudd speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee (photo from Parliament.tv).

Hastings MP: Trump’s ‘Muslim Ban’ is ‘divisive and wrong’

Local people star in revolutionary project

UPDATE: Gales still forecast for across Sussex on Friday

Bag it and bin it: Council launches campaign to tackle dog fouling

Town celebrates receiving EU grant to support local fishery

A passenger demo at Brighton station SUS-160725-134444001

Commuters start legal proceedings over Southern Rail crisis

The Trump petition

Sussex residents add their voice to national petition over Donald Trump’s visit to UK

Maya Ramnarine (left) and Evie Clements at the South of England Cross-Country Championships

Hastings AC duo in top 10 at high class event

Albion players celebrate a goal this season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Another Albion game selected for television coverage

Chuba Akpom is on loan to Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Akpom eyes second successive promotion

Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton has no regrets about FA Cup team selection

Ten-man United earn entertaining draw

Late double blast breaks Saxons' hearts

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Hastings seek to build on weekend win

Dodgy headline Fat Tuesdays in Hastings

Mardi Gras action in Hastings as Dodgy headlines Fat Tuesday 2017

Malcolm Edmonstone playing for Jazz Hastings SUS-170102-091544001

Jazz Hastings to host top names

Hastings Castle

Hastings Castle unveils bumper new events calendar for 2017

