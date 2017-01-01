Hastings and St. Leonards Observer

Search

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex woman hosts wedding fair for terminally ill friend

News

Man found with head injuries on St Leonards seafront

News
Fire and Rescue news.

Crews called to bedroom fire in St Leonards

News
Heavy rain
5c
1c

Police investigating motorcycle thefts in Hastings and Rother

Crime

Chocolate sculpture will grace Sussex Coast College

News

Pupils come up with initiatives to help mental health charity Mind

News 1

BREAKING NEWS: Five per cent council tax rise proposed

Politics 1
Product warning

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

News

British mothers drinking during pregnancy put us in worst five nations for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

Offbeat 4
Action from the Division Three game between Bexhill Rovers and Sedlescombe Rangers II. Picture by Simon Newstead

Hollington go clear at top as 20 games beat weather

News
Tomer Hemed celebrates scoring against Leeds in November. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion's match at Leeds selected for television coverage

Football
Lewis Hole's double against Ringmer took his goal tally for the season to 23.

Stunning turnaround keeps Common top

News
Hastings United have signed Jack Evans on a month's loan from Maidstone United.

Hastings borrow Maidstone midfield ace

News

Albion's unbeaten run ends at Preston

Football

Plenty of football set to beat the chill

Football

H&B seven points clear at league summit

News

Breaking news: United game postponed

News
Eric Zuber playing at Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition

The cream of young music talent in Hastings’s prestigious competition

Music
Nautilus perform at St Clement's church in Hastings Old Town

A fascinating blend of music and personality in Nautilus

Music
The Playspace which needs shopper's to vote at Tesco to get the funding needed for security fancing SUS-171101-111639001

Cast your vote for security fence

News
Rotarians Pat Connor with daughter Marcia Bryant SUS-171001-101615001

Father and daughter make history at Senlac Rotary...

Lifestyle