Hastings and St. Leonards Observer

Missing London teen ‘may be in Hastings’

News
Harley Simpson SUS-160112-102207001

Driver re-bailed over death of Harley Simpson

News
Bearded dragon. Photo courtesy of Blue Reef Aquarium. SUS-170901-143911001

Exotic pets are not just for Christmas, warns Hastings aquarium

News
Van theft spate sparks police appeal

Crime

‘Assault by two men’ on St Leonards seafront

News

Westfield’s Christmas lights raise over £11k for hospice

News

Winkle Club is able to offer more grants to local good causes in 2017

News
Amber Rudd MP cuts the ribbon on the 1066 Cafe at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings. Picture by Alan Roberts Photographic. SUS-170501-103417001

Family firm sees off major names for hospital contract

Health

Five simple tips to end up with more money in 2017

Business
Tim Sills scored a hat-trick of tries as Hastings & Bexhill overcame Beccehamian. Picture courtesy Jon Smalldon

Table-topping H&B begin year with another win

Sport
Hastings AC duo Joe Body (620) and eventual winner Jess Magorrian (623) among the early leaders in the under-17 men's race. Picture by Simon Newstead

Delight for Hastings at county championships

News
Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal celebrate Albion's second goal against MK Dons. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton drawn away in FA Cup

Football
Jordan Davies has joined Albion from Wrexham. Picture by Paul Hazlewood/BHAFC.

Albion sign young defender from Wrexham

Football

Sussex sign all-rounder David Wiese on three-year contract

Sport

Change of format for 2017 league season

Sport

Hastings and Bexhill to meet in season finale

Sport

Picture gallery: Albion v MK Dons

Football
The Breath at St Mary In The Castle

A mesmerising mix of lushly constructed soul and folk

Music
The Special Consensus playing at Catsfield village hall

Grammy-nominated bluegrass band will play live gig in Catsfield

Music
Joanne Serrat in Music's Not Dead gig at the Albatross club in Bexhill

Spanish musician returns with her enchanting folk-pop

Music
GC 8 SUS-170401-101416001

When Hastings boasted two golf courses

News