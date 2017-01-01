Hastings and St. Leonards Observer

Hastings man jailed for child sexual offences

News
Crime news.

Hastings man detained in hospital for threatening to kill Robertsbridge schoolchildren

News
The Conquest's pathology department SUS-170302-131140001

New pathology labs for hospitals

News
UPDATE: Hastings and Rye man arrested following serious assault

News

Pick up today’s Hastings Observer (February 3)

News

Flu outbreak shuts hospital ward

News

BREAKING NEWS: Serious assault in Hastings

Crime
Police are working with the council to tackle misuse of disabled blue badges. Picture: Sussex Police

Police tackle misuse of blue badges

Crime
QR 15 SUS-170131-100923001

The heart of Hastings town centre takes shape.

News
Action from Westfield's last home game against Rustington three weeks ago. Picture by Simon Newstead

Westfield seek return to winning ways against leaders

Local
Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club head coach Chris Brooks was delighted with last weekend's hard-fought win over Cranbrook.

H&B in ‘healthy position’ to clinch league title

Sport
Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge is expecting a reaction from his team. Picture courtesy Catherine Gurney

Time to stand up and be counted, says Common boss

Local
Claudio Ranieri is in search of a win, credit: Shutterstock

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Football

Hastings boss praises ‘outstanding’ Akoto

Local

Steve Bailey: Akpom has all the tools to be a success at Albion

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Football

Johnny Cantor: Zamora lazy? Anyone who plays for Hughton has to work hard

Football
Hospice Yellow Week appeal

News
Dodgy headline Fat Tuesdays in Hastings

Mardi Gras action in Hastings as Dodgy headlines Fat Tuesday 2017

Music
Hastings property SUS-170130-151017001

Spacious family home close to park and good schools

Lifestyle