Concern for missing Hastings pensioner

There is growing concern for the welfare of a elderly Hastings man who has been missing since yesterday morning (Tuesday, February 7).

Allen Elliot, of Hoads Wood Road, was last seen at 9.30am and he is known to travel to Brighton.

Contact police with information about missing Allen Elliot. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-170802-121531001

The 81-year-old man is white, 5’10”, of medium build, with short, thinning grey hair and dark rimmed glasses.

He may be dressed in a grey, checked suit and carrying a black backpack. He usually walks with the aid of two sticks.

Anyone seeing Mr Elliott or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1422 of 07/02.

Alternatively contact police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or phone 101.

*Mr Elliot has been found: Social media tip off helps find missing Hastings pensioner

