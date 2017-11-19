PHOTOS: Police stand-off in St Leonards

Police are currently involved in a stand-off with a man armed with a knife in St Leonards.

Officers said the man locked himself in his property earlier this morning (November 19).

Police are involved in a stand-off with a man armed with a knife in Battle Road.

Photos show police have taped off an area along the road as emergency services continue to negotiate with the man.

Battle Road has been closed at the junction with Upper Glen Road.

