STAND-OFF UPDATE: Police continue to negotiate with knifeman

Police are still at the scene of a stand-off with a man armed with a knife in St Leonards.

Officers said a man armed with a knife locked himself in his property in Battle Road earlier this morning (November 19).

He is refusing to leave and police are continuing attempts to negotiate with him.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were still at the scene and the stand-off was ongoing.

Battle Road has been closed at the junction with Upper Glen Road.

