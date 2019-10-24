Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Russell shows that the fast and curious get more done

Award-winning stand-up Russell Kane is back on the road with The Fast And The Curious.

The smash hit show comes to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Saturday, November 9 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Full of Russell’s trademark energetic, fast-paced stand-up, he motors through love, family and life – once again proving that the fast and the curious among us see more stuff and get more done.

“As a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, social media star, author and scriptwriter, Russell’s most recent appearances include his hit TV show BBC3’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone, BBC Podcast Evil Genius (which has recently returned with a new series available on BBC Sounds), JOE podcast Boys Don’t Cry, BBC2’s Live At The Apollo and BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.”

Other TV appearances include Live At The Electric, Comic Relief and Children In Need.

Tickets cost £23-£24 on 01424 462288.

Funny and sad stories from the career of Sir Lenny Henry

Sir Lenny Henry heads to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Friday, October 25 (7.30pm), for an evening of funny and poignant stories in Who Am I Again?

In the first half of the show the celebrated comedian shares memories from his childhood in the Black Country to setting out on his entertainment career. In the second half Lenny will be interviewed by friend and broadcaster Jon Canter for further insights into his life.

A spokesperson said: “Come and enjoy these honest and tender stories, told with a glorious sense of humour and help Lenny figure out Who Am I Again?”

Tickets cost £33.50 on 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

Organist set to wow Rye audiences at Wurlitzer gig

The 22-year-old organist Aaron Hawthorne is set to play the Rye Wurlitzer on Sunday, November 3 (2.30pm).

Born in Montrose in 1997, this Scottish lad loved the organ sound from an early age when his parents took him to the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

This year he graduated from the University of Glasgow with a Master of Arts degree in Music, and in July he won the competition in Rochester, New York, to become the American Theatre Organ Society’s Young Theatre Organist of 2019.

The concert is at the Milligan Theatre, Rye College. Admission £10, free parking.

Families can enjoy spooky magic this Halloween

Families can join Magic Mr Steve and his faithful friend Rufus the dog at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, November 2.

The Spooky Magic Show will start in the Sussex Studio at 2pm and audiences can help the duo discover the magical mysteries of a haunted attic.

With impressive tricks, special effects and hilarious puppets The Spooky Magic Show is a Halloween themed treat for ages four and up.

People can come along in fancy dress for the chance to win a prize.

The show lasts approximately 50 minutes. Tickets cost £6.50-£10 on 01424 462288.

