We Love Little Mix: a high-energy show in Hastings

We Love Little Mix pay tribute to one of the UK’s best girl bands at The White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Wednesday, October 30.

The concert starts at 6pm and tickets cost £17.50.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or book online at www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The show is presented by Sweeney Entertainments.

A spokesperson said: “This jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports is performed by four hugely talented girls with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK.

“Bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end.

“We Love Little Mix perform all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including ‘DNA’, ‘Wings’, ‘Salute’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Love Me Like You’, ‘Secret Love Song’ and many more.

“Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over 18 years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of 14 touring productions.”

The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date.

Julie said: “We Love Little Mix showcases four brilliantly talented girls who will entertain you with beautiful vocals, authentic dance moves and high-energy performances.

“Audiences enjoy the very best of Little Mix hits in a friendly concert environment that is suitable for all ages.”

Craig Charles headlines a huge party at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre. Click here to read more.

Avenue Q in Eastbourne: see what the fuzz is all about. Click here to read more.