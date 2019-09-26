Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Experience The King’s fabulous Las Vegas show

A Vision of Elvis celebrates the Golden Anniversary of The King’s Vegas concerts at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Friday, October 4 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £23-£25.50. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

If you were to take a trip back in time to the summer of 1969, says show promoter David Halford, you’d find Elvis pacing nervously backstage at the International Hotel, Las Vegas.

“Presley’s famed Comeback Special appearance on national TV the previous year had propelled him back into the public eye,” says David.

“However, it had been seven years since his last concert show, and the question that begged to be answered was – could Elvis still cut it live on stage?”

The answer came in emphatic style as Presley regained his crown before an audience of 2,200, including many celebrities that gave him no less than three standing ovations.

A Vision of Elvis takes you back to those Vegas spectaculars and stars the brilliant Rob Kingsley.

Bowler Crab presents the greatest love story of all time

Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab bring Romeo & Juliet to Manor Barn, Bexhill, on Friday, October 4 (7.30pm).

Artistic director and producer Stephen J John, said: “I first directed Romeo & Juliet in 2014 and returning to the piece has been most exciting and engaging. It’s truly amazing how many new puns and character development points can be found in Shakespeare when revisiting a script.

“This show is completely different with a new design and style, featuring four actors playing multiple roles.”

With Stephen himself playing Romeo, the cast also includes Christabel Clark, Jessamy James and Keiran Kerswell. Tickets are £15 from www.bowler-crab.com.

Picture by Peter Mould.

Intriguing dance films at Coastal Currents

Dance Movies is the next event at Kino-Teatr, St Leonards, on Friday, September 27 (7.30pm).

The Coastal Currents show offers an evening of dance films and music with live performances by Yumino Seki and Afrit Nebula.

The movies will be: Exspira Machina/Kwaidan AI (Yumino Seki, Mark French, Afrit Nebula); Experiments with a Danse Macabre (Nichola Bruce, Patricia Langa, Daniel Day-Gordon); Klipperty Klopp 2 (Andrew Kotting, Yumino Seki); I Am Weather (Rebecca Marshall, Nichola Bruce, Clare Whistler); and a triptych projection filmed at The Library of Water in Iceland.

Call 01424 457830.

Singers set to start new season with Beethoven

Beethoven’s Mass in C, Op. 86 will be the first major work of Bexhill Choral Society’s new season.

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 5 (7.30pm), at St. Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill.

A spokesperson said: “The first half comprises a selection of favourites: Schubert’s Stabat Mater, Gounod’s O Divine Redeemer, Mendelssohn’s Overture The Hebrides, Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus and Mendelssohn’s Hear My Prayer.”

Tickets £13 from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill; from choir members or from 01424 22801.

Card payments from www.ticketsource.co.uk/bcs or 0333 666 3366.

