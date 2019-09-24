Outstanding young singer and virtuoso pianist perform at Opus Theatre

International opera singer Tamara Radjenovic is heading to Hastings’ Opus Theatre on Saturday, October 5 (7.30pm).

She joins the venue’s artist-in-residence Oliver Poole for a programme of operatic arias, together with songs from her native Montenegro and the Balkans.

Oliver Poole. Picture by Tengo Dolidze

Tamara is a soprano who is renowned for her beautiful and flawless vocals. She is set to perform at Carnegie Hall, New York, this November.

An Opus spokesperson said: “Tamara is a protegee of the great singer Montserrat Caballe, who chose her at the age of 19 to perform in gala concerts featuring the most beautiful voices, in Zaragosa, Spain. Tamara now lives in London, where she has performed leading roles at the Royal College of Music’s Britten Theatre and other concert halls; these roles included the Countess in The Marriage of Figaro, and Helena in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Oliver Poole is Opus Theatre’s Artist in Residence and already well known to Hastings audiences. He recently made his debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and is in demand all around the world for his virtuoso style and amazing technique. ‘A true master of his instrument’ is how he is described by bbc.com.

“He will again be playing the wonderful Phoenix Opus concert grand, which is sounding ‘better than ever’, according to Opus Theatre’s Polo Piatti.”

Tickets cost £10 from Hastings Information Centre or opustheatre.co.uk.

It’s phoney rock ’n’ roll with The Counterfeit Stones. Click here to find out more.

Bexhill Choral Society: a new season in a new venue. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in the Hastings area. Click here to find out more.

Boyzone and Westlife stars join forces for a huge show at White Rock Theatre. Click here to find out more.