Roll up, roll up! Circus Vegas is in town to thrill audiences

Circus Vegas has arrived in the UK this summer celebrating 250 years of circus performances with “the ultimate show to remember.”

With jaw-dropping acts, scintillating costumes and the funniest of clowns, audiences will be on the edge of their seat when not falling off them with laughter.

Circus Vegas is billed as a one-of-a-kind performance, featuring some of the most talented artistes in the world, and comes to Glyne Gap field between Bexhill and St Leonards from Thursday August 16 until Tuesday August 21.

Housed inside its huge Stars & Stripes big top, Circus Vegas merges elements of circus with all the glitz, glamour and spectacle that Vegas has become famous for.

Amazing high wire walkers, Wheel Of Death performers, Globe Of Death stunt riders, amazing aerialists and a strong man who has a 3-ton truck driven over him are in the mix, and all of it compered by master of ceremonies clown Edy who is guaranteed to keep everyone in stitches.

Because of its diverse and cultural background the UK was specifically chosen as the location for Circus Vegas and a perfect place to celebrate the vibrant, artistic and awe-inspiring nature of the circus.

Merging show-stopping tradition and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas with breathtaking performances that will have everyone on the edge of their seat.

