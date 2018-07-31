Family fun at Crowhurst Fayre

The annual Crowhurst Village Fayre will be held on the Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 11, 2pm-5pm.

One of the organisers of the event, Tim Knaggs says the Fayre promises to be a great day out for the all the family, adding: “The fun begins on Friday evening (August 10). Local band, the 1066 Rockitmen will play in the marquee at 8pm. On Saturday the Fayre will be opened by longstanding Crowhurst resident Mike Stewart at 2pm. The Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society’s Annual Summer Show, with its wonderful displays of flowers, vegetables, cookery, handicrafts, along with the local beekeepers observation hive, is an integral part of the Fayre.”

Entertainment includes The Victory Sisters, Section Five Drummers, a bagpipe display, Juggling Jester, Circus Workshop, Hobby Horse Show Jumping, Birds of Prey, classic, vintage/veteran cars, motorbikes, stalls, raffle, licensed bar, teas, home-made cakes, refreshments, barbeque, food hall, Pimms bar and ice cream van. A display to commemorate the anniversary of the end of the First World War will pay tribute to Crowhurst residents who lost their lives in both world wars.

Friday night entertainment is £10 on the door, £8 advance (for tickets call 01424-830339). Fayre entry: adults £1.50, child 50p, OAP, disabled - free. Further information at: crowhurstvillagefayre.wordpress.com