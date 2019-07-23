Rye Harvest Music Feastival to raise cash for Sussex Cancer Fund

Musicians are joining forces to raise money for the Sussex Cancer Fund at a new festival in Rye.

The Rye Harvest Music Feastival will be held at Rye Rugby Club, New Road, on Saturday, August 31, and features ten bands across two stages – the main SLM Toyota Stage and the acoustic Grandma’s Garden Stage.

Caroline Stannard

The event has been created by Katie Lloyd who decided to put it together after her friend Caroline Stannard, a former emergency care worker, was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Caroline, who is a big Status Quo fan, has undergone complex brain surgery and chemotherapy.

She has been raising funds for the Sussex Cancer Fund, which has been helping her since her diagnosis.

Katie said: “I really wanted to do something to help and thought that holding a music festival would be a fun way to raise funds and also a great community event for Rye. We have been overwhelmed with the support from local bands and from local tradespeople.

“Now we are making final preparations for what we hope will be a fabulous event.”

All the bands are performing for free. The main stage is a lorry, which has been donated by Bournes. A full drum kit for the main stage and back line has been donated from B&T in Hastings and there will be an acoustic tent too.

JC Leisure are donating a motorhome for the day for bands to change in.

The arena will have food outlets and a mini shopping village as well.

Further details can be found on the event’s Facebook page. Bands on the SLM Toyota Main Stage include: Total Mayhem, 90% Proof, Vexed, The Chandeliers, Spellbound and 62 Stone. The bands on Grandma’s Garden Acoustic Stage include: Pete Prescott, Madie Hart, Touchwood and Mark Rodrigues.

The Feastival also has a camping area for those who want to stay over, but camping must be booked in advance.

The Rye Rugby Club is organizing a selection of fine ales, speciality beers and ciders, along with a BBQ with food donated by Rye Butchers.

The main sponsors are JLM Toyota who have covered the cost of the PA and sound engineer.

Tickets are £5 in advance and £8 on the door. Children under 14 go free and all proceeds will go to the Sussex Cancer Fund.

People can purchase tickets online here.

Bruce Springsteen’s inspiring tunes help a teen through tough times. Click here to find out more.

Stellar Meat Loaf tribute features Lorraine Crosby. Click here to find out more.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill area. Click here to read more.

Nathan Carter brings stirring country-pop with Irish influences to East Sussex. Click here to read more.